Liverpool reject third bid from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho worth over £110m

Liverpool have rejected a third bid from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, the latest over £110m with add-ons, as they continue to insist the playmaker is not for sale.

The 25-year-old last week submitted a formal transfer request as he attempts to push through a “dream move” to Camp Nou but that was followed by a statement from Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group that they would not sanction a deal.

Barcelona - now under pressure to improve their squad after the sale of Neymar and injury to Luis Suarez - were always going to return and test, and made a third bid on Friday.

The latest was greatly improved on their previous bid of £91m, with just over £110m cash to be paid up front, but also involving numerous clauses to see that figure potentially rise depending on performance.

Liverpool remain steadfast in their stance that Coutinho will not be sold, though, despite those close to the player still feeling that a move has a “70 per cent chance” of going through.

Barcelona will ultimately have to make the kind of offer that is impossible to turn down, but that currently looks someway off.