Liverpool resting Simon Mignolet was curious, but the way news emerged in Belgium puts his future in doubt

The scene on the approach to Liverpool’s training ground in the West Derby area of the city during an average working day had been roughly the same since the club bought the land from St Francis Xavier school six decades ago.

On Deysbrook Lane, Crown Road and Melwood Drive, supporters have clambered above the grey walls to catch a glimpse of training sessions. Purple council bins, ladders, traffic barriers and car bonnets; anything that could elevate eyes to a clear peering point were used.

This changed when Jürgen Klopp became Liverpool’s manager in 2015 and soon, privacy screens were installed to stop the leaking of information. There had been a period under Brendan Rodgers when Twitter knew Liverpool’s starting XI way before team-sheets were submitted, potentially aiding opponents.

Rodgers decided before Klopp’s arrival that an increase in security was needed. For Klopp, the issue was given a priority status, appreciating there would be greater scrutiny than ever of his methods, particularly because of the fascination with his gegenpressing tactic.

While the judgement brought criticism, with it being pointed out that this would increase the chasm between the club, its players and fans, it has certainly been a successful one in a sporting sense for Klopp because the leaks have, indeed, been intercepted for some time now.

That was until Saturday night, anyway. This was when the news broke that Simon Mignolet would not play for Liverpool against Arsenal, with Loris Karius preferred instead and Danny Ward chosen as substitute.

It is fair to conclude that Klopp will want to know why his call to 'rest' the goalkeeper was reported in Belgium the night before a big game, especially when that goalkeeper happens to be from Belgium.

Though Liverpool officials claim some supporters were somehow able to see over Melwood’s perimeter yesterday and subsequently release their findings on an Internet forum, surely at some point Mignolet’s omission would involve collaboration with a reliable source.

Klopp might not show it publically, particularly after a victory as resounding as this one, but privately he would have every right to be angry. And if he is, the disclosure might make Mignolet’s position as Liverpool’s first choice goalkeeper weaker – not only when you take into account the circumstance involves his presence not being deemed essential against a major rival, but also when you consider also how highly Klopp places trust amongst the ingredients of his relationships. Remember how he has reacted when more forceful personalities than Mignolet have crossed him? See Mamadou Sakho’s exile as an example.

