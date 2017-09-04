Liverpool reveal Champions League group stage squad with Philippe Coutinho but no Nathaniel Clyne

Nathaniel Clyne will not take part in Liverpool's Champions League group stage campaign: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho has been included in Jurgen Klopp’s squad for Liverpool's forthcoming Champions League campaign, while right-back Nathaniel Clyne has been omitted from the squad.

Coutinho has not played for the club since attempting to force through a move to Barcelona, who saw three bids rejected for the Brazilian playmaker during the summer transfer window.

Klopp now faces the task of reintegrating the 25-year-old, who handed in a transfer request on the eve of Liverpool’s first game of the new Premier League season.

Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, who joined Liverpool from Arsenal in a £35m deal last week, is also included but Danny Ings, Lazar Markovic and the injured Clyne are not named in the squad published on Uefa's official website.

Clyne, Liverpool's first-choice right-back last season, has not featured since suffering a back problem during pre-season.

The England international has been replaced in Klopp’s line-up by youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has largely impressed since being trusted with a starting berth.

Alexander-Arnold is named on Liverpool’s ‘B-list’ of players, which includes those born after 1 January 1995.

On Sunday, Klopp spoke about Coutinho for the first time since the close of the transfer window and suggested he has no qualms about reintegrating the playmaker into his squad.

“We still have a really good player in the squad who can play,” he told German media outlet SPORT1.

“Don't believe everything in the press or that there are offers here and there and that the minute after the offer has been entered, it should already be over.

“We are not like George Orwell where everybody knows everything immediately. We have exactly the situation we wanted and no other.”

Liverpool squad for the Champions League group stages: Simon Mignolet, Loris Karius, Danny Ward, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez*, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Jon Flanagan, Conor Masterson*, Trent Alexander-Arnold*, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Philippe Coutinho, Jordan Henderson, Marko Grujic, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can, Cameron Brannagan*, Ovie Ejaria*, Sheyi Ojo*, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Sadio Mane, Dominic Solanke, Ryan Kent*, Rhian Brewster*, Ben Woodburn*, Harry Wilson*.

* Player on 'B List'