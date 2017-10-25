Liverpool reward young Wales star Woodburn with new five-year deal

Liverpool have moved swiftly to secure Wales international Ben Woodburn on a new five-year deal as the teenager’s progress continues apace.

Having celebrated his 18th birthday this month, the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer became eligible to ink fresh terms.

The contract the forward signed last November was in keeping with the maximum three-annum period for first-year professionals.

There was no doubt that Liverpool would offer Woodburn an improved proposal at the earliest opportunity given the admiration of his talent, attitude and application within Melwood and beyond.

“This is brilliant news, although without sounding complacent about it, it is absolutely not a surprise," Reds boss Jurgen Klopp told the club's official website.

“Ben knows how committed we are to him and he and his family know this is the best environment for him to grow, learn more and become even better and better.

“What a talent this young man is. We don’t call him the Prince of Wales for nothing, although judging by his facial expression when we do he would probably be happy if we stopped with this!

“Ben is that perfect balance of talent and attitude. One of either is OK — to fulfil your potential at the very highest level you need to have the maximum of both.

