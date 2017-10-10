Liverpool rocked by Sadio Mane hamstring blow ahead of Manchester United test

Sadio Mane has been ruled out of Liverpool’s match against Manchester United and faces up to six weeks on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old, who made the 30-man Ballon d’Or nomination list on Monday, was assessed by the club’s medical team upon his return from Senegal duty, where he featured for 87 minutes in the 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Cape Verde.

The speedster sustained the problem in that encounter, with scans showing the damage is substantial enough to keep him out of action for over a month.

2.2 - Liverpool average 2.2 PL goals with Sadio Mane in the side compared to 1.6 goals without him since his debut in Aug 2016. Hamstrung. pic.twitter.com/efoZCvYp8N

Saturday’s Premier League clash at Anfield against Jose Mourinho’s side is one of nine encounters Mane is set to miss, which also includes a trip to Tottenham and a test with Chelsea at home.

Both Champions League games against Maribor as well as the visit of Sevilla take place in the period of his expected absence too, along with the Anfield matches against Huddersfield and Southampton plus West Ham away.

Mane’s unavailability is a gigantic setback for Jurgen Klopp, who already been without Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne since prior to the campaign kicking off through a thigh and back injury respectively.

The winger had only returned to domestic action in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle prior to the FIFA break having served a three-match ban following his sending off against Manchester City in September.

HD Sadio Mane More