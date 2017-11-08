Liverpool send physio with Sadio Mane on international duty

Sadio Mane will be watched carefully when he joins up with the Senegal squad - Liverpool FC

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has joined the Senegal squad accompanied by a club physio to ensure he suffers no setback in his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Mane made a successful return to Premier League duty last weekend, but there is understandable concern he is eased back to full match fitness during the international break.

Jurgen Klopp has asked club physio Scott McAuley to head to Africa with his star player, the Senegal Football Association happy to oblige as a fit Mane can assist both club and country.

Senegal have two games which will determine their qualification for the World Cup. They have back-to-back fixtures with South Africa and need two more points to secure their place in Russia. Klopp, who is also in South Africa enjoying a break, said last week he hoped if Senegal win their first match in Polokwane on Friday they will leave him out of the second game in Dakar on Tuesday and allow him to return to Merseyside.

Mane was injured playing for his country during the last international break and he demonstrated how much he was missed with two assists in the 4-1 win over West Ham.

Klopp is taking a break in South Africa