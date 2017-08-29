Liverpool showed that they are better than Arsenal in every position, says Dejan Lovren

Dejan Lovren believes Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday proved that they are superior to Arsene Wenger's side in every area of the pitch.

Arsenal failed to register a shot on target as Liverpool dominated them from the first minute, with goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge earning the three points.

The two clubs started the season with similar expectations but Lovren, as part of a defence that kept its second straight clean sheet, saw enough to conclude that there is a significant gap in quality between the two teams.

“It was a pleasure for everyone today, especially for us lads, because we knew straight away it's not Crystal Palace or Hoffenheim, it's Arsenal,” he said.

“With their qualities they can always score, but today we showed in every position that we are stronger than them. It was a deserved win.

“I can't remember if they even had a shot today. I think it was a great effort from everyone.”

The victory means Liverpool enter the September international break sat in second place on goal difference, tied on seven points with three other clubs and two points off pace-setters Manchester United.

Lovren is understandably pleased with the start he and his team-mates have made and believes Jurgen Klopp’s side can improve on last year’s fourth-place finish.

“We want always to be better than last year. Of course it's difficult to predict now at the beginning of the season.

“In football you need to have luck and all these things, but now I think we're getting in good shape and good form. Hopefully we can continue like that over the next couple of games.”