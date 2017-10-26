Liverpool slump: Stop comparing Jurgen Klopp with Brendan Rodgers

Liverpool have got problems that Jurgen Klopp cannot rectify easily in the short term. They are ninth in the Premier League - having conceded more goals to this point than in any other season for more than 50 years - and are rapidly losing touch with Manchester City at the top of the league.

League draws against lesser teams like Watford, Burnley and Newcastle have seen the Merseysiders fall out of contention for the Champions League places - for now - while form in Europe has not been much better.

Things reached a nadir on Sunday at Wembley. While the 5-0 hammering earlier in the season against Manchester City can be covered over with the excuse of Sadio Mane's red card, there can be no such qualification of the defeat to Tottenham.

Alarmingly, every one of the four goals conceded against Spurs derived from an individual error.

“In all the decisive moments we were not there,” Klopp said. “It’s difficult to talk about because I don’t want to create headlines, which don’t help us, but today it was just poor defending in all parts.”

That does not necessarily suggest that the manager is getting things wrong from the dugout, it emphasises that increasingly he cannot rely on some of these players to carry out his instructions. But his only option is to ignore the noise and muddle through to January at least when the transfer window reopens.

Simon Mignolet and Dejan Lovren – in particular – have been complicit in Liverpool’s downturn. Their mistakes last weekend need no further analysis but Klopp is paying the price for persisting with the pair and hoping their form turns around.

To correct Liverpool’s defence at this stage would require a time machine and better diplomacy in dealing with Southampton over a deal for Virgil van Dijk so for now Klopp has to go with what he’s got.