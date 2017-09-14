Liverpool star Mane reveals shock at red card for Ederson collision

The Senegal international admits that he only expected to see yellow after colliding with the Manchester City keeper in a Premier League encounter

Sadio Mane admits he was surprised to be shown a red card for catching Ederson in the face during Liverpool’s defeat to Manchester City.

With the Reds already trailing at the Etihad Stadium, Mane collided with the Brazilian goalkeeper as he chased down a looping ball down field.

As Ederson ducked to nod clear from outside of his area, the Liverpool man raised his boot and caught his opponent on the side, leading to him being stretchered off and to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The 24-year-old City custodian avoided any serious injury in what was an unfortunate incident, and Mane believes the decision to send him off was harsh.

He said: "Honestly, I was focusing more on the goalkeeper than the card and when I saw the red card I was surprised because I was expecting a yellow card.

"It's not easy for me because I love to play football and I enjoy helping my team to win games.

“But I'll accept it and try to forget it. I was going for the ball and I didn't have the intention to hurt him because I'm not that kind of player. I wish him a quick recovery.”

Mane was handed a three-game ban on the back of his dismissal, with Liverpool seeing their appeal rejected by the Football Association.

He will now sit out a Premier League meeting with Burnley and a league and EFL Cup double-header against Leicester.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his absence does not cost the Reds as dearly as it did against City – with his side capitulating at the Etihad Stadium once reduced to 10 men as they suffered a humbling 5-0 defeat.