Liverpool star Mane shown straight red card for high boot to Ederson's face

Sadio Mane has been sent off in Liverpool's Premier League clash with Manchester City after a clash with goalkeeper Ederson.

With Liverpool trailing 1-0 late in the first half, the Senegal international chased down the ball and collided with the shot stoppper on the edge of the box, catching him on the face with a high boot.

Referee John Moss immediately sent the Liverpool star off, who was named Premier League Player of the Month for August on Friday, while Ederson had to be stretchered off and replaced by Claudio Bravo.

View photos
Sadio Mane Ederson Manchester City Liverpool
View photos
Ederson Manchester City Liverpool

As Mane had not been looking in Ederson's direction and was going for the ball, the card was a controversial one for Gary Neville, commentating for Sky Sports, who heavily disagreed with the referee's decision. 

"I don’t think that’s a red card," he said. "His eyes are on the ball. The rewards are so big if he wins that challenge. The ball’s there for him to win. I’m sorry John Moss, you’ve ruined the game there."

And the former Manchester United defender's reaction was a popular one among fans watching the game, including ex-England star Gary Lineker.

There were a few voices who felt that Moss had made the right call, however.

Mane's dismissal had an immediate impact on the game, as City doubled their lead through Gabriel Jesus late in stoppage time, a few minutes after seeing a goal disallowed.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more