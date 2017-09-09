Liverpool star Mane shown straight red card for high boot to Ederson's face

Sadio Mane has been sent off in Liverpool's Premier League clash with Manchester City after a clash with goalkeeper Ederson.

With Liverpool trailing 1-0 late in the first half, the Senegal international chased down the ball and collided with the shot stoppper on the edge of the box, catching him on the face with a high boot.

Referee John Moss immediately sent the Liverpool star off, who was named Premier League Player of the Month for August on Friday, while Ederson had to be stretchered off and replaced by Claudio Bravo.

As Mane had not been looking in Ederson's direction and was going for the ball, the card was a controversial one for Gary Neville, commentating for Sky Sports, who heavily disagreed with the referee's decision.

"I don’t think that’s a red card," he said. "His eyes are on the ball. The rewards are so big if he wins that challenge. The ball’s there for him to win. I’m sorry John Moss, you’ve ruined the game there."

And the former Manchester United defender's reaction was a popular one among fans watching the game, including ex-England star Gary Lineker.

Rubbish decision to send off Mané. Rubbish. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 9, 2017

Mane sending off - I think it's wrong, both players went for the ball, keeper was brave & hope is ok, but I dont think it was a red card — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) September 9, 2017

50/50 challenge. Mané has his eyes fixed on the ball and nothing else. If Mané gets away, it’s a goal. A refereeing decision - game killed. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) September 9, 2017

Sadio Mane surely unlucky to be red-carded. Legitimate attempt to get the ball, though Ederson de Moraes stretchered off. MC 1-0 LIV — Jim White (@JimWhite) September 9, 2017

Never a red card. He has to challenge for the ball, Mané eyes are fixed on the ball. Ederson dips his head in — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) September 9, 2017

There were a few voices who felt that Moss had made the right call, however.

Yeah, folks. He kicked him in the head. That's a red. pic.twitter.com/1TNa94c2e4 — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) September 9, 2017

What Mane did was not malicious. Clearly not. But if you go in that high and connect with the man, it has to be a red — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) September 9, 2017

