Liverpool starlet Ben Woodburn is like a young Gareth Bale says Wales teammate

Wales must decide their World Cup fate without Gareth Bale - but David Edwards believes in Ben Woodburn they have someone who could be every bit as influential as their talisman.

Wales must win their final two games to guarantee themselves at least a place in next month's play-offs - but will have to do so without Real Madrid star Bale who has a calf strain that could keep him sidelined for several weeks.

Their record without Bale does not make pretty reading - Wales have not won any of their last 10 games when the 28-year-old has been absent - but midfielder Edwards believes the leaders in the squad have to stand up.

"I don't think any player could give more on the pitch but we maybe need to take more responsibility," Edwards said. "Gareth has that ability to win a game on his own, producing that bit of magic.

"But we have other players who can do that as well, someone like Aaron (Ramsey), who obviously did that out in Serbia. Then you look at what Ben Woodburn has done in the last two games off the bench, he's another match winner."

Liverpool striker Woodburn, who turns 18 later this month, scored the winner against Austria last month, less than five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Three days later, Woodburn set up the opening goal in the 2-0 win in Moldova after being introduced on the hour mark.

Woodburn scored the winner against Austria last month (Getty) More