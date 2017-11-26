Are Liverpool streetwise enough to close out matches?
There were ten minutes remaining at Anfield when Joe Gomez, seemingly in need of treatment, was helped onto his feet by team mate James Milner so the game could continue without delay.
A couple of minutes later Alberto Moreno took a quick free-kick deep in his own half, Liverpool seeking to double their lead over Chelsea with a counter-attack.
Each time goalkeeper Simon Mignolet picked up the ball, he was beseeched by the crowd to get it forward to the scurrying Mohamed Salah seeking his second of the evening.
On the touchline, Adam Lallana waited to be introduced and Gomez, about to take a throw-in, followed the instructions of referee Michael Oliver to play on rather than roll it to the ground so the change could be made.
Four minutes from the end, Willian equalised. As in Seville four days earlier, Liverpool could not see it through. To some an unreliable defence is the problem. For others it is a lack of street-wisdom.
Many call it football’s dark arts; the ability to kill time when in positions of superiority. Few visitors to away grounds fail to lessen their pace as full-time approaches, or indulge in the strategic late substitution to remove a player who has casually worked his way furthest away from the touchline.
There are many sides who use their physiotherapist so much, their heat map is more impressive than the centre-forward at full-time. And some goalkeepers refuse to send the ball back in play without checking their studs a compulsory three times prior to kicking.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was appalled by the suggestion his side could have benefited from similar methods in Seville last Tuesday and once ahead against Chelsea on Saturday.
What’s worse, Klopp felt the officials thought that is what he was trying to do when trying to introduce Lallana. The fourth official offered six opportunities for the change to be made, but Klopp was still in conversation with the player.
“We try to close games down, but we don't do it in a cynical way,” said Klopp.
“The referee thought we do it. Watch a few of our games and you see that we don't - we have one red card all season, and that was unlucky, so watch it and judge it, and use your own mind, don't say they all do it.
“We didn't think about it (time-wasting) at all. We didn't do it at the moment with the Lallana substitution, we only thought 'c'mon, change, tell them'.”
But would Liverpool not benefit if they were more savvy in such circumstances, pushing the boundaries if not crossing them?
“The day when somebody thinks like this (in my teams), with not being a proper sportsman and being fair, then I stop,” said Klopp.
“If it's not ok any more that we try our best, then it is something wrong.
“That's not my kind of game. Yes, you have to be smart, yes you have to be clever in different situations. If you don't hear a whistle you have to stay up.”