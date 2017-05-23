EXTRA TIME: Liverpool striker Divock Origi remembers Kenyan roots

Kenyan born striker Divock Origi has remembered his roots after spotting an art-work on a Nairobi-based commuter bus.

The forward, who plays for English Premier League side Liverpool, is a citizen of Belgium but he was quick to remember Kenya, the land of his father and football legend Mike Okoth when he sported the art-work with his picture etched.

He also took the opportunity to thank his fans from Kenya with a sense of belongingness manifesting in his message.

His Liverpool team finished fourth, just above Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal on the 20-team Premier League table.