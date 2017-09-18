Liverpool target Kimpembe wants more PSG game time

The centre-back has underlined his ambition to become a starter at Parc des Princes, while he played down talk of a rift between two star players

Presnel Kimpembe has said that he is eager to feature more regularly for Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old defender was part of the starting XI as the Parisians overcame Lyon 2-0 on Sunday, turning in a solid performance as he replaced the rested Marquinhos.

However, the France squad member, who was linked to Liverpool and Everton in the summer, wishes to become a more regular fixture for Unai Emery’s side, despite having played four times already this season.

“I'm in competition with two great players, Thiago SIlva and Marquinhos, and if I played tonight it means that the coach put faith in me,” he said. “I try to give this confidence back every minute I’m on the pitch.

“I’m ambitious and I would like to play more but I'm okay with this situation.”

Meanwhile, he played down the significance of an apparent spat between Edinson Cavani and Neymar over who would hit a second-half penalty for the Ligue 1 leaders. It was the Uruguayan who won the battle, although he saw his subsequent kick brilliantly kept out by Anthony Lopes.

“There was no war between Cavani and Neymar. They are two players who want to score goals,” Kimpembe explained.

The centre-back has played 42 times for PSG, his hometown club, albeit only once in the Champions League.