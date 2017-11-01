Liverpool team news: Oxlade-Chamberlain starts, Coutinho missing against Maribor

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain makes his first Champions League start for Liverpool, with Philippe Coutinho and Dejan Lovren absent from the matchday squad against Maribor.

The England international has been used as a substitute by Jurgen Klopp nine times since his deadline-day switch from Arsenal, with his only other run out from the off coming in the League Cup defeat at Leicester.

Coutinho (adductor) and Lovren (thigh) have not shaken off their injuries in time to feature on Wednesday night, with the Reds boss introducing four changes to the starting line-up from the weekend’s 3-0 victory over Huddersfield.

Loris Karius replaces Simon Mignolet in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and Joe Gomez on the bench.