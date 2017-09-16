Liverpool team news: Coutinho & Sturridge start against Burnley

Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes to the starting line-up, which includes the presence of the 25-year-old and the England striker at Anfield

Philippe Coutinho makes his first start of the season for Liverpool in Saturday’s hosting of Burnley.

The Brazilian, who came off the bench in the 2-2 Champions League draw against Sevilla to a thunderous cheer from the Anfield crowd, will look to thwart the obstructive approach of Sean Dyche’s side from midfield.

Coutinho missed the opening five games of the campaign through a back problem while he agitated for a move to Barcelona, with the injury dissipating on international duty.

He was left out of the matchday squad in the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City to undertake extra training sessions to regain his sharpness.

The 25-year-old is one of seven changes Jurgen Klopp has made to his XI from midweek. Daniel Sturridge replaces Sadio Mane in the front three, with the Senegal international serving the first of his three-match ban.

James Milner captains the side with Jordan Henderson on the bench and there are four alterations to the rearguard.

Simon Mignolet is back in goal with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson refreshing the full-back slots.

Ragnar Klavan partners Joel Matip at centre-back in place of Dejan Lovren.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still waiting for his first start as a Liverpool player.

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Robertson, Milner, Can, Coutinho, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge

Liverpool subs: Karius, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Chamberlain, Solanke