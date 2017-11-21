Liverpool team news: Gomez starts as Klopp makes two changes against Sevilla

The Reds boss has only made alterations to his rearguard as his side look to secure their spot in the Champions League knockout stages

Joe Gomez and Loris Karius return to Liverpool’s starting XI for the Champions League test at Sevilla on Tuesday evening.

The introduction of the right-back and goalkeeper for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Simon Mignolet respectively are the only changes to the line-up made by Jurgen Klopp following the 3-0 victory against Southampton over the weekend.

Joel Matip is again missing from the matchday squad due to a thigh strain, while Adam Lallana’s comeback is not being rushed as he awaits his first appearance of the season.

Georginio Wijnaldum, meanwhile, marks his 100th run-out for an English club.

Liverpool starting XI: Karius, Gomez, Lovren, Klavan, Moreno; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Coutinho; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Liverpool subs: Mignolet, Milner, Alexander-Arnold, Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke, Sturridge