Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Man City

Liverpool will be plotting the extension of their unbeaten run against Manchester City in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage when they travel down the M62 this weekend.

The Reds have won three of their four top-flight fixtures against City since the German was appointed manager, with a draw recorded the last time the teams met in March.

That game was a frenetic, mesmerising affair with a 1-1 scoreline the most disbelieving element of it given the high-octane display of both clubs.

It is a tad disappointing that Liverpool and City do battle in the early kick off immediately after an international break as neither manager will have been afforded ideal preparation for what is arguably the most exciting and tactically interesting clash in the division.

LIVERPOOL INJURIES

Philippe Coutinho, who has scored in four of his six league matches against City, made a miraculous recovery from a lower back injury while on international duty with Brazil. The 25-year-old’s push for a transfer to Barcelona was unsuccessful and he arrived back in Merseyside on Wednesday ahead of a process of reintegration.

The playmaker has not trained with Liverpool for the past month nor featured for the club at all this season and so it is unthinkable that he will be considered to start on Saturday.

Nathaniel Clyne, meanwhile, will be out for “longer than just a couple of weeks” due to a serious back problem according to Klopp.

The defender hasn’t made an appearance for the Reds since coming on as a substitute in the first pre-season friendly against Tranmere Rovers on July 12.

"It is pretty certain he'll not be available for the majority of the Champions League group matches. If we are fortunate enough to still be in UEFA competition in the New Year he could be added to the squad then,” said Klopp.

"The medical guys are pleased with how he is responding and Nathaniel has shown a really strong attitude, given he is not someone who is used to being out injured.”

Adam Lallana remains sidelined with a thigh complaint.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSIONS

The Reds have no suspension concerns, but Raheem Sterling sits out the test against his former club as he serves a one-match ban.

LIVERPOOL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Liverpool's explosive front three and settled midfield are expected to remain unchanged against City unless there are late setbacks, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should be named in the matchday squad following his deadline day move from Arsenal.

