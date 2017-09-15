Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Burnley

Liverpool's third fixture in a week will see them welcome a Burnley side that will look to frustrate them at Anfield in an acid test against deep defending.

Jurgen Klopp has overseen a 5-0 annihilation at the hands of Manchester City and a 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the previous two games, with the first result influenced by Sadio Mane's sending off and the Champions League scoreline reflective of the Reds not being strong enough in both boxes after dominating the encounter.

Saturday's visitors have won just once in their last 23 away games at Liverpool in all competitions.

LIVERPOOL INJURIES

There have been no fresh injury concerns reported yet, with Klopp expected to provide a squad update on Friday afternoon.

Adam Lallana (thigh) and Nathaniel Clyne (back) have not featured this season and remain sidelined as they continue their rehabilitation.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSIONS

Sadio Mane serves the first of a three-match ban for his straight red card against City after a high boot when challenging for a dropping ball caught goalkeeper Ederson in the face.

LIVERPOOL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Having referenced what an "intense time" it is for Liverpool, it would be surprising if Klopp doesn't inject some freshness into the starting XI on Saturday.

Heavy rotation is expected for the League Cup encounter at Leicester, but a few alterations to aid creativity against Burnley's low block would be sensible.

The 50-year-old's decisions will largely be enforced by the condition of those who featured against Sevilla following their recovery session on Thursday.

There will be an enforced change with Mane's absence through suspension, where the German could field Philippe Coutinho or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the left.

It would, however, be more ideal to field the Brazil international in midfield to be the supplier-in-chief.

Klopp could also start Daniel Sturridge in attack - the England striker has only run out from the off once this season, which came in the 1-0 home win over Palace.

James Milner is an option to drop into the centre of the park should Jordan Henderson, Emre Can or Gini Wijnaldum require a rest.

Simon Mignolet should return in goal for Loris Karius, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will be after the full-back spots.

