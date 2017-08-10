Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Watford

Liverpool's final preparations ahead of the season opener at Watford have been far from ideal for Jurgen Klopp, who has injuries to core players to contend with coupled with the distraction of Barcelona's pursuit of Philippe Coutinho.

However, as his side ready to line up for the first of five games across two fronts in 15 days, the Reds will be determined to start 2017-18 assertively.

Liverpool have an enhanced attack, with the addition of the explosive Mohamed Salah and the shrewd signing of Dominic Solanke.

The main task will be to make better decisions at the opposite end of the pitch as well as to implement better game management.

LIVERPOOL INJURIES

Adam Lallana is sidelined with a thigh injury, sustained against Atletico Madrid in the Audi Cup final shootout defeat, for a minimum of two months.

"I think we can pretty much rule him out of August and September," Klopp told the club's official website.

“Beyond that we will monitor and wait and see. He is a boy with a world-class attitude to everything professionally and he has always come back in good time from injury setbacks since I have been here, so we will see.”

Coutinho, the subject of two rejected bids from Barca, is a doubt having been unable to train thus far this week due to a back problem.

Daniel Sturridge has been nursing a thigh issue after scoring against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Nathaniel Clyne, meanwhile, has been ruled out of the opener. "He’s had no pre-season so far," Klopp explained.

"So, for him, it will not only be tight for Watford, it’s pretty much impossible."

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSIONS

Neither side have any suspension worries for this fixture.

LIVERPOOL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Liverpool's midfield will be shorn of guile without Lallana and, if Coutinho is unable to feature, Klopp will also be sans his creative architect.

Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Gini Wijnaldum are likely to fill the positions in the centre of the park, while at right-back it is a battle between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez.

The former is the favourite to start and is a more expansive option.

