Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Tottenham

Liverpool travel to Tottenham on Sunday with the intention of building on their attacking rejuvenation at Maribor and extending Mauricio Pochettino's winless record against them as Spurs boss.

Reds 9/4 for victory

Jurgen Klopp's side scorched the Slovenians 7-0 on Tuesday night and their opponents this weekend also claimed an impressive result in the Champions League, drawing 1-1 at Real Madrid.

And the Reds will be boosted by the fact that Spurs have failed to record a Premier League victory in this fixture in their last nine attempts.

LIVERPOOL INJURIES

Despite a timeframe of up to six weeks of recovery for Sadio Mane, Senegal have included the speedster in their squad for the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on November 10 and 14.

“In my mind, there is no doubt he will be with us for the double-header and that he will be 100 per cent fit,” manager Aliou Cisse said.

“Until now, he has just been doing some individual training - running in straight lines.

Sadio Mane