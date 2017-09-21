Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester City

For the second time inside a week, Liverpool will make the long, daunting trip to Leicester City with the intention of ending a four-game winless run that has enveloped the club in negativity.

The Merseysiders, heavily rotated given their crammed schedule, crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, suffering a 2-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium despite dominating proceedings.

It has been the theme of their fixtures following the international break as the inability to kill off encounters with excellence in both boxes hampers Jurgen Klopp's men.

If Liverpool lose on Saturday evening, the Foxes will become the first team to beat the German thrice in the Premier League.

LIVERPOOL INJURIES

Dejan Lovren should be fit after nursing a back issue, while Nathaniel Clyne continues to make progress in his recovery from a more serious variant of the same problem.

Adam Lallana's rehabilitation from a thigh injury has also been advanced, with both players on schedule in their respective programmes.

Philippe Coutinho was withdrawn at half-time last time out as Liverpool attempt to get him back to his sharpest, but he has no niggles.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSIONS

Sadio Mane serves the final game of a three-match ban, which will come as a relief to Liverpool given their struggles when he is unavailable. The hosts have no suspension concerns.

LIVERPOOL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Having made seven changes in the 1-1 draw against Burnley, followed by eight in the cup clash on Tuesday, Klopp will again refresh the starting line-up given Liverpool's Champions League trip to Russia next week.

Simon Mignolet will return between the sticks, and if Lovren gets the all-clear having pulled out of starting the last two games then he should partner Joel Matip in the heart of defence.

With Joe Gomez ruled out of the European tie through suspension, he could slot in at right-back, saving Trent Alexander-Arnold for the test at Spartak Moscow.

Andy Robertson's deliveries were superb against Leicester last time out and he would fancy keeping his spot especially as Alberto Moreno is expected to be preferred on the continent.

