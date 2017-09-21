Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester City

For the second time inside a week, Liverpool will make the long, daunting trip to Leicester City with the intention of ending a four-game winless run that has enveloped the club in negativity.
The Merseysiders, heavily rotated given their crammed schedule, crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, suffering a 2-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium despite dominating proceedings.
It has been the theme of their fixtures following the international break as the inability to kill off encounters with excellence in both boxes hampers Jurgen Klopp's men.
If Liverpool lose on Saturday evening, the Foxes will become the first team to beat the German thrice in the Premier League.
LIVERPOOL INJURIES
Dejan Lovren should be fit after nursing a back issue, while Nathaniel Clyne continues to make progress in his recovery from a more serious variant of the same problem.
Adam Lallana's rehabilitation from a thigh injury has also been advanced, with both players on schedule in their respective programmes.
Philippe Coutinho was withdrawn at half-time last time out as Liverpool attempt to get him back to his sharpest, but he has no niggles.
LIVERPOOL SUSPENSIONS
Sadio Mane serves the final game of a three-match ban, which will come as a relief to Liverpool given their struggles when he is unavailable. The hosts have no suspension concerns.
LIVERPOOL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP
Having made seven changes in the 1-1 draw against Burnley, followed by eight in the cup clash on Tuesday, Klopp will again refresh the starting line-up given Liverpool's Champions League trip to Russia next week.
Simon Mignolet will return between the sticks, and if Lovren gets the all-clear having pulled out of starting the last two games then he should partner Joel Matip in the heart of defence.
With Joe Gomez ruled out of the European tie through suspension, he could slot in at right-back, saving Trent Alexander-Arnold for the test at Spartak Moscow.
Andy Robertson's deliveries were superb against Leicester last time out and he would fancy keeping his spot especially as Alberto Moreno is expected to be preferred on the continent.
However, it would be a third game in the week for the former Hull City player, and Klopp could feel the Spaniard can cope with two matches in quick succession.
In midfield, there is scope for more maneuvering. Emre Can and James Milner were rested in midweek and will make the matchday squad, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could do with another start to aid his rhythm.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see one of Gini Wijnaldum or Jordan Henderson, who were both in the XI on Tuesday, lining up from the off again.
Klopp must decide whether to give Coutinho more minutes from the start this weekend - Leicester would prefer if he didn't - or keep him in reserve with a view to the Champions League.
Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge are anticipated to make the front three, but the Brazilian and Oxlade-Chamberlain are also options in attack.
LEICESTER TEAM NEWS
Leicester's template of defending deep, blocking the central areas and using a direct approach in attack has worked to nullify Liverpool's strengths and magnify their weaknesses.
That blueprint will only further be enhanced by the return of Jamie Vardy. He missed out in midweek due to a tight groin, but Craig Shakespeare is "very confident he will be fit for Saturday.”
On Matty James (Achilles) and Christian Fuchs (eye), the Foxes boss added: “I am reluctant to put a time frame on Matty. He is frustrated but it is important he listens to the physios.
“I don’t want to put him under pressure to play through pain. The likelihood is he might be okay for Saturday, but we don’t want to put him under pressure.
“Fuchs is being given more time and should be fine for Saturday.”
Robert Huth is being carefully managed as he recovers well from ankle surgery.
BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS
Liverpool have won 2.13 points per game in the Premier League since the start of 2016-17 when Sadio Mane has started (30 games), compared to just 1.54 points per game without him starting in this period (13 games).
Jamie Vardy has scored five goals in his last three Premier League games against Liverpool, including two braces at the King Power Stadium.
Liverpool have attempted a league-high 40 shots on target in their five games so far this season in the Premier League, more than double the tally opponents Leicester City have posted (14).
TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME
Kick off is at 17:30 BST and the match will be televised live in the UK on BT Sport.