Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs West Ham

A third consecutive win in all competitions will be Liverpool's target when they travel to West Ham on Saturday ahead of another international break.

The Reds struggled after September's FIFA interval, but have suffered just one defeat in the five games since the last recess.

West Ham 17/4 to beat Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side have kept four clean sheets in this period, but also gift-wrapped as many goals to Tottenham.

They have conceded 15 away from home this season, which is a league high, and are desperate to remedy their defensive issues on the road.

Huddersfield and Maribor have already both been defeated by a 3-0 scoreline at Anfield this week heading into the encounter at London Stadium.

LIVERPOOL INJURIES

Gini Wijnaldum hobbled off after 17 minutes against the Slovenians in the Champions League on Wednesday with an ankle injury and is likely to miss the match.

"At half-time I asked immediately and the ankle was already swollen," Klopp explained.

"It’s probably not a good sign. We saw a kick in the game and didn’t think it was too serious. Then it was swollen. We’re not sure if he twisted it or not. For sure, we have to make a scan."

Liverpool Gini Wijnaldum injury More