Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Arsenal

Liverpool host Arsenal in their fifth game of a crammed two-week schedule with the aim of extending their dominance over their Premier League rivals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were perched atop the ‘Big Six’ mini-league last season, picking up 20 points from 10 fixtures, which they were unbeaten in.

Conversely, the Gunners sat at the bottom, losing half their blockbuster matches.

The Reds were the only team to do the double over Arsene Wenger's charges in the previous campaign.

Goals are guaranteed at Anfield as both teams will target a strong result heading into the international break.

LIVERPOOL INJURIES

Philippe Coutinho's absence will continue as Liverpool thwart Barcelona's attempts to sign the Brazil international, who has not featured yet this season.

View photos HD Phil Coutinho More

A back injury, illness and a turned head have led to his unavailability, but as this is the last match before deadline day, the 25-year-old will have to knuckle down when domestic action resumes.

Adam Lallana is still on crutches as he recovers from a thigh injury, while Nathaniel Clyne is in the process of shaking off a back problem.

Klopp has a few minor issues to manage as well. “Trent [Alexander-Arnold] had a little dead leg but was not too serious," he detailed at Melwood.

"Emre [Can] twisted a little bit but shouldn’t be that serious. Nothing happened yesterday, so it should be OK.”

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSIONS

Neither side have any suspension worries for this fixture.

Liverpool v Arsenal More

LIVERPOOL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Having progressed to the Champions League group stage after an attacking masterclass on Wednesday night against Hoffenheim, Klopp is likely to stick with his best available 11 again.

He has the option to refresh the full-backs by bringing in Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez on the left and right respectively.

The latter would present a more defensive-minded option for the Reds boss, however, the overly aggressive approach has worked in big games for Liverpool.

Gomez will be primed if Alexander-Arnold does not fully get over his dead leg in time.

Gini Wijnaldum travelled to Holland to attend the birth of his son on Thursday, but will be available on Sunday. James Milner could otherwise slot into midfield, where he can provide additional cover to the left-back.

Read More