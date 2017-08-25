Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Arsenal

Liverpool host Arsenal in their fifth game of a crammed two-week schedule with the aim of extending their dominance over their Premier League rivals.
Jurgen Klopp’s side were perched atop the ‘Big Six’ mini-league last season, picking up 20 points from 10 fixtures, which they were unbeaten in.
Conversely, the Gunners sat at the bottom, losing half their blockbuster matches.
The Reds were the only team to do the double over Arsene Wenger's charges in the previous campaign.
Goals are guaranteed at Anfield as both teams will target a strong result heading into the international break.
LIVERPOOL INJURIES
Philippe Coutinho's absence will continue as Liverpool thwart Barcelona's attempts to sign the Brazil international, who has not featured yet this season.
A back injury, illness and a turned head have led to his unavailability, but as this is the last match before deadline day, the 25-year-old will have to knuckle down when domestic action resumes.
Adam Lallana is still on crutches as he recovers from a thigh injury, while Nathaniel Clyne is in the process of shaking off a back problem.
Klopp has a few minor issues to manage as well. “Trent [Alexander-Arnold] had a little dead leg but was not too serious," he detailed at Melwood.
"Emre [Can] twisted a little bit but shouldn’t be that serious. Nothing happened yesterday, so it should be OK.”
LIVERPOOL SUSPENSIONS
Neither side have any suspension worries for this fixture.
LIVERPOOL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP
Having progressed to the Champions League group stage after an attacking masterclass on Wednesday night against Hoffenheim, Klopp is likely to stick with his best available 11 again.
He has the option to refresh the full-backs by bringing in Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez on the left and right respectively.
The latter would present a more defensive-minded option for the Reds boss, however, the overly aggressive approach has worked in big games for Liverpool.
Gomez will be primed if Alexander-Arnold does not fully get over his dead leg in time.
Gini Wijnaldum travelled to Holland to attend the birth of his son on Thursday, but will be available on Sunday. James Milner could otherwise slot into midfield, where he can provide additional cover to the left-back.
Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino thrive in this fixture and Mohamed Salah will be hoping that statement can be applied to him afterwards as well.
ARSENAL TEAM NEWS
Arsenal have had an unconvincing start to the season having edged Leicester City 4-3 at the Emirates in their opening clash, before suffering a 1-0 defeat at Stoke.
This, then, is a nightmarish game for Wenger to try and put it right - the Gunners last won away in the league against a side that finished in the top six last season back in January 2015.
To boost them, however, Alexis Sanchez is in contention to play.
"He works very hard, focused and gives absolutely everything," Wenger said.
"He loves to play so much that it is sometimes difficult to stop him but he looks absolutely ready. he has not played for a long time so I will have to decide what I do with him but he looks ready to play."
The Frenchman has not made a decision yet on whether Sanchez will start, while Laurent Koscielny is also available again.
Last time out at Anfield, Wenger attempted to bypass Liverpool's press by adopting a more direct game.
The directive was to hit it long to Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck, which backfired, and it will be interesting to see how he tries to nullify the strengths of Klopp's side on Sunday.
BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS
-
Liverpool won both of their Premier League meetings with Arsenal in 2016-17 – they haven’t won three in a row versus the Gunners since May 1998
-
Games between these two clubs in the Premier League have produced 17 goals in the 90th minute or later; more than any other fixture
-
Petr Cech has conceded 26 goals against Liverpool in the Premier League – against no side has he conceded more in the competition
TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME
The game kicks off at 16:00 BST and will be televised like on Sky Sports in the UK.