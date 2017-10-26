Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Huddersfield

Jurgen Klopp's best friend, David Wagner, can amplify his worst period of frustration as Liverpool manager when Huddersfield line up at Anfield this weekend.

Saturday's fixture will be the first league meeting between the sides since February 1972, in which the Reds recorded a 1-0 victory.

Maximum points and a clean sheet against the Terriers again would be welcomed given Liverpool's 4-1 humiliation by Tottenham last time out - a consequence of their charitable, clueless defending.

The Merseysiders have registered just two wins from their previous 10 games in all competitions and need to urgently rediscover their groove before the club's ambitions for the season become void.

LIVERPOOL INJURIES

Gini Wijnaldum missed the sorry showing at Spurs after taking a knock to his knee in training, but was back to undertake a full session at Melwood on Wednesday.

