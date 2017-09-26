Liverpool team news: Mane starts as Klopp goes all-out attack

Jurgen Klopp is able to field the Senegal international with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho from the off for the first time

Sadio Mane returns to an explosive Liverpool attack in the Champions League test at Spartak Moscow on Tuesday night.

The Senegal international served the last of a three-match domestic ban over the weekend, which allows Jurgen Klopp to start him in tandem with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino with Philippe Coutinho providing the supply.

It is the first competitive fixture this season where all four players feature from the off.

The Reds boss has made three changes from the league victory over Leicester City, with Loris Karius starting in goal ahead of Simon Mignolet, Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back for the suspended Joe Gomez and Mane returning.

Gini Wijnaldum drops to the bench with Coutinho shifting into midfield.

Firmino, meanwhile, marks his 100th appearance at Liverpool.

Spartak Moscow: Rebrov; Eshchenko, Kutepov, Tasci, Bocchetti, Dzhikiia; Samedov, Fernando, Pasalic, Popov; Adriano.

Substitutes: Selikhov, Petkovic, Bakaev, Samsonov, Melgarejo, Davydov, Pedro Rocha.

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Coutinho, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Klavan, Flanagan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Chamberlain, Sturridge