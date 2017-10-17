Liverpool team news: Milner makes first Champions League start, Oxlade-Chamberlain on bench

Jurgen Klopp has opted for three changes to his XI for the clash at the Stadion Ljudski vrt with the Reds looking for their first win in Group E

James Milner starts his first Champions League game of the season and will captain the side with Jordan Henderson rotated out at NK Maribor.

It represents the 31-year-old’s third run-out of the season from the off, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is again held in reserve.

The alteration in the centre of the park is one of three that Jurgen Klopp has made following the goalless draw against Manchester United over the weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold comes in at right-back for Joe Gomez, while as has been in the case in the tournament so far - Loris Karius replaces Simon Mignolet in-between the sticks.

Jurgen Klopp explained his resistance to refreshing the line-up further on Monday, saying: “It’s a very, very important game so, again, it’s always a decision about rhythm and being used to each other or bringing in fresh legs. We have a lot of games but I don’t think the intensity of the last game should be a reason for the line-up for this game.”