Liverpool team news: Oxlade-Chamberlain and Solanke get first starts at Leicester

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Dominic Solanke earn their first starts as Liverpool players against Leicester City in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

The summer signings, who have featured off the bench three times respectively, finally get the opportunity to make a mark from the off.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward, Jon Flanagan and Marko Grujic, meanwhile, are included in the XI for the first time this season with Jurgen Klopp refreshing the line-up with eight changes.

Philippe Coutinho, in need of minutes to return to full sharpness, Ragnar Klavan and Andy Robertson are the only players that have kept their places from Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Burnley.

Ward previously started for the Reds in a 3-1 defeat at Swansea in May 2016 having spent last term on loan at Huddersfield.

Flanagan’s prior appearance in the first 11 came in the 1-1 draw away to West Brom in the final league game of 2015-16, while Grujic started in the 2-1 victory over Tottenham in this competition last October.

Danny Ings, who was a sub in that clash, is included in the matchday squad in his only outing since then.

There is also a surprise spot on the bench for Lazar Markovic, whose last competitive involvement in the 18 came in the 6-1 defeat at Stoke City in May 2015.

Leicester, meanwhile, have also rung the changes, with the likes of Aleksandar Dragovic, Vincente Iborra, Demarai Gray and Leonardo Ulloa coming into the XI.

Leicester starting XI: Hamer, Amartey, Dragović, Morgan, Chilwell, Albrighton, Iborra, Ndidi, Gray, Slimani, Ulloa

Leicester subs: Jakupovic, Benalouane, Choudhury, Mahrez, Musa, Okazaki, Iheanacho

Liverpool starting XI: Ward, Flanagan, Gomez, Klavan, Robertson, Henderson, Coutinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Grujic, Solanke

Liverpool subs: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Milner, Woodburn, Markovic, Ings