Liverpool team news: Sadio Mane makes surprise start at West Ham

Sadio Mane is a surprising, yet welcome inclusion in Liverpool's starting line-up against West Ham on Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old, who joined team training on Thursday after nursing a hamstring injury sustained while on Senegal duty, has missed the last five games in all competitions.

In his pre-match press briefing, Jurgen Klopp indicated the winger could feature for 20-25 minutes at London Stadium, but he has since proved he can feature from the off.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, follows his first European start for the Reds by also getting his full top-flight bow. He will operate with Emre Can and Gini Wijnaldum - the latter shaking off an ankle issue - in the centre of the park, while captain Jordan Henderson misses out with a thigh injury.

