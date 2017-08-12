Liverpool team news: Salah makes Premier League debut with Mane also starting

Mohamed Salah will sample his first taste of Premier League action for Liverpool at Watford as he starts their season opener along with fellow speedster Sadio Mane.

The club’s record signing will line up on the right of Roberto Firmino, with the Senegal international operating on the opposite flank at Vicarage Road, with all three forwards flexible enough to interchange.

The absence of Philippe Coutinho, who submitted a transfer request on Friday as he tries to force through a move to Barcelona, due to a back injury as well as Adam Lallana (thigh) has made Jurgen Klopp’s selection easy in the midfield area. Captain Jordan Henderson anchors in the centre of the park with Emre Can and Gini Wijnaldum stationed in front of him.

In defence, Alberto Moreno has been rewarded for an impressive pre-season by starting ahead of James Milner at left-back, with new signing Andy Robertson not in the matchday squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gets the nod as the other full-back with Nathaniel Clyne (back) ruled out and Joe Gomez providing cover on the bench.

Under-20 World Cup winner Dominic Solanke does earn a place in the 18 having made a strong impression in the warm-up games after trading Chelsea for Liverpool.

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Moreno; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Karius, Klavan, Gomez, Milner, Grujic, Solanke, Origi.

Watford starting XI: Gomes; Janmaat, Kaboul, Britos, Holebas; Chalobah, Doucoure; Amrabat, Cleverley, Pereyra; Okaka.

Subs: Pantilimon, Prodl, Femenía, Watson, Capoue, Richarlison, Gray.