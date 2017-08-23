Liverpool team news: Same again from Klopp as Reds look to secure Champions League football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has decided to field the same XI that overcame Hoffenheim 2-1 away in the second leg of the Champions League play-off at Anfield.

Liverpool & Hoffenheim to score at 8/15

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren and Alberto Moreno, who were all left out of the matchday squad in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, return to face the Bundesliga side.

HD Trent Alexander-Arnold More

Andy Robertson and Daniel Sturridge, both absent at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena, earn a place on the bench with Marko Grujic and Divock Origi dropping out.

If the England striker is substituted on, it will be his first appearance for Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Reds have never been eliminated from Europe after winning the first leg away from home. They have returned to Anfield for the reverse fixture with an advantage on 33 previous occasions.

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Karius, Klavan, Gomez, Milner, Robertson, Solanke, Sturridge

Hoffenheim starting XI: Baumann, Kaderabek, Nordtvelt, Demirbay, Wagner, Zuber, Hubner, Vogt, Kramaric, Gnabry, Geiger.

Substitutes: Kobel, Bicakcic, Rupp, Polanski, Toljan, Uth, Szalai.