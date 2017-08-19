Liverpool team news: Sturridge starts as Robertson makes his Reds bow against Palace

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to his starting XI as the Reds play their third game in a week on Saturday afternoon

Daniel Sturridge will start his first game of the season having shaken off a thigh injury as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes five changes for Saturday's game against Crystal Palace.

The striker sustained the issue during the 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup and sat out the 3-3 draw at Watford last weekend as well as Tuesday’s Champions League play-off first leg win over Hoffenheim.

Sturridge replaces Mohamed Salah in the Reds' attacking trident that started the draw with Watford, with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane keeping their position in attack.

Left-back Andy Robertson, who joined the Reds for an initial £8 million from Hull City this summer, has been given the opportunity to impress with his competitive debut as Klopp refreshes the 18.

The manager opted for an unnamed roster in Liverpool’s opening two games of the campaign, but has rested Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alberto Moreno and Dejan Lovren as the club tackle their third game in a week.

Jon Flanagan profits from the rotation as he gains a spot on the bench while Philippe Coutinho remains absent amid Barcelona interest and a back injury.

Meanwhile for Palace, Christian Benteke starts in attack against his former club as Fran de Boer's men hope to bounce back from their opening weekend defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Sturridge. Subs: Karius, Lovren, Flanagan, Can, Salah, Solanke, Origi

Crystal Palace XI: Hennessey, Tomkins, Dann, Fosu-Mensah, Van Aanholt, Puncheon, Milivojevic, Ward, Loftus-Cheek, Benteke, Townsend. Subs: Speroni, Schlupp, Kelly, Cabaye, McArthur, Kaikai, Lokilo.