Liverpool team news: Sturridge starts against Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp has made four alterations from the XI that drew 2-2 at Spartak Moscow on Tuesday night for the test against Rafa Benitez's side

Daniel Sturridge earns a third Premier League start of the season as the Liverpool striker looks to extend his incredible record against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

The England international has netted in all four of his top-flight appearances from the off at the ground, scoring five goals in those games.

He replaces Roberto Firmino in the front three with Jurgen Klopp making four alterations from the XI that drew 2-2 in the Champions League at Spartak Moscow on Tuesday.

Simon Mignolet returns in goal, Joe Gomez comes in for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gini Wijnaldum is back at Newcastle for the first time since his switch last summer with Emre Can on the bench.

Jordan Henderson marks the 250th match of his Liverpool career, while Philippe Coutinho starts a fifth game in succession.

Newcastle United starting XI: Elliot, Yedline, Lascelles, Clark, Manquillo, Ritchie, Merino, Shelvey, Atsu, Perez, Joselu

Newcastle United subs: Darlow, Gamez, Lejeune, Diame, Hayden, Murphy, Gayle

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Salah, Mane, Sturridge

Liverpool subs: Karius, Klavan, Milner, Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Solanke