Liverpool team news vs Huddersfield Town: No Coutinho as Lovren retains spot

The Brazil international is ruled out with an adductor issue while the Reds boss has decided to keep faith in his rearguard

Jurgen Klopp has opted against altering his backline following their horrid showing against Tottenham and makes just two changes for Huddersfield’s visit to Anfield.

Simon Mignolet keeps his place in goal, with Dejan Lovren again partnering Joel Matip at the heart of defence. All three were woeful in last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Spurs with right-back Joe Gomez not escaping error-free either.

The Reds boss has handed them the opportunity to right those wrongs on Saturday, with just two changes to the first 11.

Philippe Coutinho is absent from the matchday squad due to an adductor issue, with Daniel Sturridge added to the attack for his fourth start of the season.

The other switch sees Emre Can drop out of the midfield for Gini Wijnaldum, who returns following a knock to his knee.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still waiting on his first run-out from the off in the league for Liverpool.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge.

Substitutes: Karius, Klavan, Robertson, Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Grujic, Solanke.

Huddersfield: Lossl; Smith, Hogg, Mooy, Lowe, van La Parra, Williams, Depoitre, Ince, Zanka, Schindler.

Substitutes: Green, Malone, Kachunga, Cranie, Quaner, Mounié, Hadergjonaj.