Liverpool team will wish Philippe Coutinho well if he leaves for Barcelona, says Emre Can

Liverpool’s players will ‘wish Philippe Coutinho well’ if the Brazilian decides to join Barcelona this summer, Emre Can has insisted.

The 25-year-old has been subject to continued interest from the Catalans throughout the summer window and it’s understood the midfielder favours a move to the Nou Camp.

But Liverpool have stood firm in the face of Barcelona’s approaches, having rejected two bids of £78m and £90.4m, and the club’s owners Fenway Sports Group took the assertive decision last week to release a statement in which they stated that the player was not for sale.

“The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes,” FSG said.

Nonetheless, Coutinho’s future remains unclear and Can has admitted that his Liverpool teammates would not begrudge him should he opt to move.

"But if he goes, if he wants to go then everyone will wish him the best and we have to go again."

When initially asked about the Coutinho saga, he said: "I think it’s no problem for us because nobody speaks in the team about that.

“Of course, if Philippe stays with us everybody is happy – in my eyes, he's one of the best players in the world.”

This follows Roberto Firmino’s recent admission that it would be “awful” to lose Coutinho to Barcelona.

"I prefer to not think of this (Coutinho leaving) because it would be awful. He's a great player but also a great friend to me," he told the Liverpool Echo. "It is normal that great teams are interested in his football but my concentration is now on the team.”