Liverpool transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Anfield

CASILLAS TO LIVERPOOL?
Former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas could make a summer switch to Liverpool, according to AS.
The Spanish publication suggests that the veteran Spain goalkeeper has arranged a pre-contract agreement with the Merseyside club, who return to the Champions League next season having finished in the top four of the Premier League.
LIVERPOOL LEAD OX HUNT
Liverpool are leading the race for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to The Sun .
The England international is looking for a new challenge after six years with the Gunners and will be available for around £20 million.
MAN UTD & LIVERPOOL EYE MONACO STAR
Manchester United and Liverpool have made enquiries for Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to the Daily Mail .
The newspaper reports that the clubs are set to rival Chelsea for the services of the 22-year-old, who impressed in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season.
CLASICO RIVALS EYE WOODBURN
Real Madrid and Barcelona could be set to battle over Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn, according to Don Balon .
Barca have been monitoring the forward after he became Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer earlier this season.
And now Madrid have been alerted to his talents, with fellow Welshman Gareth Bale insisting the Blancos make a move for the 17-year-old.
MADRID EYE WIJNALDUM
Real Madrid are considering a move for Gini Wijnaldum as their chances of signing Eden Hazard continue to fade, according to Tuttomercatoweb .
Los Blancos have already held a meeting with the Liverpool midfielder's agent as they look to make an impact signing to bolster their squad this summer.
CLUBS TO FIGHT FOR GRAY
Tottenham, Everton and Liverpool will all fight to sign Leciester City winger Demarai Gray at the end of the season, according to a report from the Mirror .
The Foxes attacker is growing frustrated with his lack of playing time at the King Power, having played only two full games for the club this season, and will reluctantly push for a move in the summer.
BARCELONA IN NEW COUTINHO BID
Barcelona are poised to make a bid worth up to £51 million for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, according to Sport .
The Catalan club are desperate to land the Brazil international this summer, but are equally keen not to upset the balance in the club's dressing room, and are thus wary of offering Coutinho a huge contract if he does move to Camp Nou.
LIVERPOOL WANT FABREGAS
Liverpool are planning a shock swoop for Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas, the Daily Star reports.
Fabregas is set to find playing time even more difficult to come by as Antonio Conte prepares to add to his squad over the summer and the Spaniard would prefer to remain in England, with Jose Mourinho also credited with an interest in the World Cup winner.
BRIGHTON WANT STEWART
Newly promoted Brighton want to make Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart one of their first summer additions, according to the Daily Telegraph .
Several Championship sides have shown an interest in Stewart but he has featured fairly regularly under Jurgen Klopp and the Reds will demand £10 million to sell him.
SESSEGNON TO REPLACE MORENO
Liverpool are stepping up their efforts to seal a deal to sign Ryan Sessegnon as Alberto Moreno prepares to leave the club, according to the Liverpool Echo .
James Milner has filled in at left-back this season but Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign a more natural long-term solution having sidelined the Spaniard in the early months of the season.
LIVERPOOL TO BREAK RECORD FOR VAN DIJK
Liverpool are prepared to break their £35 million transfer record to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton this summer, according to the Liverpool Echo .
The Saints value their star defender at £50m and the Reds have not been put off by that price tag, with their previous highest fee spent on Andy Carroll in 2011.