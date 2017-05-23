Liverpool transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Anfield

CASILLAS TO LIVERPOOL?

Former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas could make a summer switch to Liverpool, according to AS.

The Spanish publication suggests that the veteran Spain goalkeeper has arranged a pre-contract agreement with the Merseyside club, who return to the Champions League next season having finished in the top four of the Premier League.

LIVERPOOL LEAD OX HUNT

Liverpool are leading the race for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to The Sun .

The England international is looking for a new challenge after six years with the Gunners and will be available for around £20 million.

MAN UTD & LIVERPOOL EYE MONACO STAR

Manchester United and Liverpool have made enquiries for Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to the Daily Mail .

The newspaper reports that the clubs are set to rival Chelsea for the services of the 22-year-old, who impressed in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season.

LIVERPOOL CLOSE IN ON GRAY

