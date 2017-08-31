Liverpool transfer news live: Deadline day latest as Oxlade-Chamberlain signs, plus Thomas Lemar and Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool are primed for one of their busiest days in the transfer window as they look to add to their new arrivals with a trio of acquisitions on deadline day.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has arrived from Arsenal after the Reds agreed a £40m deal to sign the 24-year-old England international, who would have been available on a free transfer next summer when his contract expires.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has agreed a £120,000-a-week deal to move to Anfield, £60,000 less than what the Gunners offered him to stay at the Emirates, and a medical took place at England’s St George’s Park training base this morning, with confirmation coming at midday on deadline day.

Despite the move for Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool will continue to try and sign Monaco forward Thomas Lemar, with talks continuing this morning over a potential £74m deal. Striker Divock Origi had been offered as part of the deal, but the Belgium international now looks close to a loan move to Hoffenheim for around £6m.

Finally, Liverpool are still determined to sign Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, but Southampton continue to dig their heels in and reject any chance of a move.

Follow the live news below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...