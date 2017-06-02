Liverpool unveil new away kit for 2017-18 campaign

Liverpool have unveiled their new away kit for the 2017/18 campaign.

The Reds, who qualified for the Champions League after finishing fourth in the Premier League in 16-17, have released a white and green design ahead of the club's 125-year anniversary.

And the strip will no doubt be familiar to many fans who were around during the 1990s, with the strip resembling Liverpool's 1995-96 away kit.

Liverpool supporters will be keen to see a few new faces in the kit as the Merseysiders look to compete on four fronts under Jurgen Klopp next season.

Klopp's side have already done some business ahead of the transfer window opening on 1 July, with an agreement in place to sign young striker Dominic Solanke from Chelsea.

Goal revealed in March that Liverpool are keen on signing highly rated RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita. However, he has since shrugged off talk of a possible £50m move to Anfield.

It was also revealed in April that Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Roma and Egypt ace Mohamed Salah.