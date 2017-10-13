Liverpool urged to drop 'unethical' sponsorship deal with Tibetan water company as 27,000 sign petition

Pressure is growing on Liverpool to drop its sponsorship deal with a water company which activists claim benefits from the Chinese government’s “brutal military occupation” of Tibet.

Liverpool signed an agreement with Tibet Water Resources Limited (TWRL) in July which saw the firm become its “Official Regional Water Partner” in China.

However, 27,000 people have now signed a petition calling on the club’s owner John W Henry to cancel it.

The petition on SumOfUs, an international consumer advocacy organisation, reads:

“TWRL is only able to take resources from Tibet because the brutal Chinese military occupation allows it to - it owes its profits to the repression, torture and denial of political freedoms that have become commonplace there.

“In turn, its brand - and now Liverpool FC - lend legitimacy to the occupation, creating a cycle of violence and repression.”

Liverpool struck a more triumphant tone when announcing the deal in the summer, with the club’s chief commercial officer Billy Hogan saying they were “proud to welcome Tibet Water to the LFC family”.

“We have so many supporters here in Asia as we’ve just seen from two sold out matches last week in Hong Kong,” Hogan said.

“We look forward to working together with Tibet Water to create opportunities to further engage with our supporters whilst helping to further build their brand in China.”

Sunny Wong, executive director of Tibet Water, said the deal “marks a major milestone” in the company’s history.

Tibet, a remote territory wedged between China and the Himalayas, is an autonomous region ruled by the regime in Beijing.

However, many Tibetans pledge allegiance to the Dalai Lama, the exiled Buddhist spiritual leader of the region who China deems to be a separatist threat.

Activists accuse China of human rights abuses in the territory and of political and religious oppression – something the central government regularly denies.