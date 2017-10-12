Liverpool v Man United: Calamitous Carragher to clinical Kuyt - Memorable Anfield encounters

Hat-tricks, dramatic red cards and own goals - there is not much we have not seen in Liverpool versus Manchester United at Anfield.

Premier League football looks set to return with a bang after the international break, as Liverpool host Manchester United in the latest instalment of arguably England's fiercest rivalry in Saturday's early kick-off.

United have been electric so far this season, getting off to a flying start which has seen them average three goals per game and collect 19 points from seven matches - it is no surprise they are joint-top with Manchester City.

After the disappointment which came with last season's sixth-placed finish in the league, Jose Mourinho appears to have United on course for a first title challenge since Alex Ferguson hung up his hairdryer in 2013.

By contrast, Liverpool have been erratic. Jurgen Klopp's men often look vibrant going forward, but they have the same old problems defensively, with only Crystal Palace (17) and West Ham United (13) conceding more goals than the Reds (12).

Nevertheless, Liverpool - even without the crocked Sadio Mane - arguably represent United's first real test of the Premier League season and will be eager to bring their rivals down a notch, hopefully resulting in another classic Premier League encounter at Anfield, much like the following examples...

January 1994 - Liverpool 3-3 Manchester United

Few meetings between these two rivals have been quite as action-packed as their incredible 3-3 draw in January 1994.

United were cruising within 24 minutes, as they went 3-0 up through Steve Bruce, Ryan Giggs and Denis Irwin, seemingly highlighting the gulf between the two teams at the time.

But Liverpool battled back, with the off-form Nigel Clough – then one of their most expensive signings at £2.3million – silencing some of his critics with a well-taken brace before the break.

Neil Ruddock then blasted home Liverpool's third 11 minutes from time with a bullet header to send Anfield wild.