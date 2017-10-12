Liverpool v Manchester United: Rodgers record looms uneasily for Klopp

Liverpool's start to 2017-18 is in line with Brendan Rodgers' last days at Anfield but does that mean Jurgen Klopp is failing?

In October 2015, Jurgen Klopp swept into Anfield to herald a bright new dawn for Liverpool.

The 18-time English champions would again aim for prizes at the top of the game under the much-vaunted former Borussia Dortmund boss after Brendan Rodgers' reign – one that promised so much – had turned sour.

Two years on, with bitter rivals Manchester United due in town, the charismatic Klopp faces as uncomfortable parallel.

If Jose Mourinho's in-form side leave Anfield with victory on Saturday, Liverpool will have 12 points from their opening eight games of the Premier League season. That was the total Rodgers had when a 1-1 draw in the Merseyside derby at Everton proved to be his last match in charge.

Is it time to entertain the idea that Liverpool have stagnated under Klopp or do these numbers only tell part of the story for a popular manager under increasing scrutiny?

More goals at both ends

Rodgers' route towards the Anfield exit door had been trodden before the early weeks of the 2015-16 season, particularly as the previous campaign ended with a 6-1 humiliation at Stoke City.

There was no success remotely as emphatic as Klopp's 4-0 demolition of Arsenal, with the Reds forced to settle for a trio of 1-0 wins on the way to their eight-game haul.

This Liverpool side supply goals in ample quantity – 12 in seven matches set against eight in eight for Rodgers' men. With a game in hand in that comparison, they boast more overall shots (137 to 119), coming in at 19.6 attempts per game as opposed to 14.9, with 48 to 41 on target.

Klopp's team also boast a greater possession percentage (57.3) and number of passes per game (549) than Rodgers' (52.2 and 479.1) but familiar frailties are on show in defence.

After seven games, Klopp's Liverpool have conceded 12 goals compared to Rodgers' 10 in eight. They also have one fewer clean sheet and have faced five more shots on target. Teams enjoy 4.4 shots on target per game versus this Reds vintage as opposed to 3.3 in the last days of the previous regime.