Liverpool v Maribor: Team news, current injuries and suspensions

What is it?

It's the Champions League Group E match between five-time European Cup winners Liverpool and Maribor.

When is it?

Wednesday Nov 1, 2017.

What time is kick-off?

Slovakian referee Ivan Kruzliak will get the match at Anfield under way at 7.45pm (GMT), the now traditional start time for Champions League fixtures. Kruzliak, incidentally, will be joined by compatriots Martin Balko and Tomas Somolani who will be running the lines while Branislav Hancko will be fourth official.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport ESPN with the programme starting at 7pm. Alternatively, you can follow all the build-up, live minute-by-minute action and, of course, post-match analysis right here. Just bookmark this page and come back at around 6.30pm.

What is the team news?

Defender Dejan Lovren is a major doubt for tonight's match. The centre-back has not trained since sustaining a thigh injury in the warm-up of of Saturday's win over Huddersfield but manager Jurgen Klopp will give him until the morning of the match to prove his fitness.

Playmaker Philippe Coutinho is sidelined by an adductor problem but defenders Alberto Moreno (cramp) and Joe Gomez (knock) both trained late on Tuesday after overcoming issues from the weekend.

Possible starting XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Moreno; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Sturridge, Firmino.

