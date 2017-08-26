Liverpool vs Arsenal: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Liverpool won 3-1 in their last meeting with Arsenal: Getty

One point separated Liverpool and Arsenal last season and, although it may be very early days, both teams will see this as a great chance to gain an advantage in the race for the top four.

Earlier this week, Jurgen Klopp's side qualified for the Champions League group stage after cruising past Hoffenheim 6-3 on aggregate.

Arsene Wenger's side didn't have any midweek commitments, though, and may see that as an advantage over their opponents.

The north London club will be desperate to get back to winning ways after their 1-0 defeat to Stoke last weekend.

What time does it start?

Liverpool vs Arsenal kicks off on Sunday 27 August at 16:00 BST.

Where can I watch it?

Coverage starts from 15:30 on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

It’s a big game for…

Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean has yet to play this season as he continues to be linked with a move away from Arsenal. The 28-year-old scored 30 goals in all competitions last campaign and, with the player in contention to feature in Sunday’s game, Wenger will be hoping he can make all the difference.

View photos Alexis Sanchez has not played since his exploits at the Confederations Cup (Getty) More

Best stat…

There has only been one 0-0 draw in the last 44 meetings between these two. Expect goals.

Remember when…

After Liverpool’s fast start against Hoffenheim on Wednesday, the Reds might be planning on starting quickly again this weekend just like they did in 2014.

Player to watch…

Sadio Mane. The Senegalese international earned a standing ovation at Anfield on Wednesday after another impressive performance. The debate amongst Liverpool fans at the moment is who is better? Philippe Coutinho or Mane? He has another chance to stake a claim to that title on Sunday.

Past three meetings…

Liverpool 3 Arsenal 1, Premier League, March 2017.

Arsenal 3 Liverpool 4, Premier League, August 2016.

Liverpool 3 Arsenal 3, Premier League, January 2016.

Form guide…

Liverpool: WWWDWW

Arsenal: LWWWWW

Odds…

Liverpool to win: 11/10

Arsenal to win: 47/20

Draw: 27/10