Liverpool vs Arsenal: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Liverpool and Arsenal will look to strike an early blow in the race for the Premier League title when the teams face off at Anfield on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp's side come into the game having booked their place in the group stage of the Champions League and the Reds are in good form with three wins in their last three matches in all competitions.
The Gunners, on the other hand, suffered defeat in their last game, losing 1-0 to Stoke in the league, so they will be eager to correct that when they visit Merseyside.
|Game
|Liverpool vs Arsenal
|Date
|Sunday, August 27
|Time
|16:00 (BST) / 11:00 (ET)
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and by via online stream using the Sky Go app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Sky Go
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN, as well as being available to stream online using the NBC Sports App.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN
|NBC Sports App
SQUAD & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Liverpool players
|Goalkeepers
|Karius, Mignolet, Ward
|Defenders
|Clyne, Sakho, Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Flanagan, Alexander-Arnold
|Midfielders
|Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Grujic, Lallana, Can, Coutinho, Brannagan, Kent, Markovic, Ejaria, Allan, Wilson
|Forwards
|Firmino, Salah, Sturridge, Mane, Origi, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn
Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to play as his future remains up in the air ahead of the transfer window closing, while Adam Lallana remains out with an injury.
Nathaniel Clyne is another injury concern and the defender is still not fully up to speed following a back complaint.
Potential starting XI: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Moreno, Matip, Lovren; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can; Mane, Salah, Firmino.
|Position
|Arsenal players
|Goalkeepers
|Ospina, Cech
|Defenders
|Gibbs, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Debuchy
|Midfielders
|Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Cazorla, Reine-Adelaide, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny
|Forwards
|Sanchez, Lacazette, Giroud, Walcott, Iwobi, Welbeck, Campbell, Perez, Akpom
Alexis Sanchez should play a part in the game after recovering from an abdominal strain, while Laurent Koscielny comes back into the reckoning following the completion of his three-match ban.
Jack Wilshere is available for selection, but Santi Cazorla remains out as he recovers from injury. Lucas Perez, meanwhile, is not likely to feature as he nears an exit from the Emirates.
Potential starting XI: Cech; Monreal, Mustafi, Koscielny; Kolasinac, Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey; Sanchez, Ozil, Lacazette.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
According to dabblebet, Liverpool are slight favourites to win at Anfield at 23/20, with Arsenal considered 23/10 bets to beat the Reds. A draw is priced at 13/5.
Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge are both rated 9/2 to score first on Sunday, with Sadio Mane priced at 5/1. Alexander Lacazette is a 5/1 bet to open the scoring while Alexis Sanchez can be backed at 11/2.
GAME PREVIEW
Arsenal have been given a massive boost with the news that Alexis Sanchez is available for the game against Liverpool, particularly in the wake of their defeat to Stoke last week.
The Chile international has been tipped for a move away from the Emirates Stadium, but he appears likely to remain at the club for the time being, which is a major positive for Arsene Wenger as he attempts to steer the club back into the Champions League and challenge for the Premier League.
As well as Sanchez, Laurent Koscielny is also available for selection after missing the opening games of the season through suspension and the experienced centre-back will help shore up the Gunners backline against the Reds' frightening front-line.
Like Arsenal, Liverpool have been contending with an unsettled star as Philippe Coutinho remains on Barcelona's radar. However, Jurgen Klopp has managed to keep his players focused and they have started the new campaign by going unbeaten in four games, winning their last three.
Nevertheless, the former Borussia Dortmund boss is not getting carried away just yet and, while he acknowledges the importance of winning this particular fixture, he says that his team must also do the business against teams outside the traditional top six.