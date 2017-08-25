Liverpool vs Arsenal: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Liverpool and Arsenal will look to strike an early blow in the race for the Premier League title when the teams face off at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side come into the game having booked their place in the group stage of the Champions League and the Reds are in good form with three wins in their last three matches in all competitions.

The Gunners, on the other hand, suffered defeat in their last game, losing 1-0 to Stoke in the league, so they will be eager to correct that when they visit Merseyside.

Game Liverpool vs Arsenal Date Sunday, August 27 Time 16:00 (BST) / 11:00 (ET)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and by via online stream using the Sky Go app.

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN, as well as being available to stream online using the NBC Sports App.

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Karius, Mignolet, Ward Defenders Clyne, Sakho, Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Flanagan, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Grujic, Lallana, Can, Coutinho, Brannagan, Kent, Markovic, Ejaria, Allan, Wilson Forwards Firmino, Salah, Sturridge, Mane, Origi, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn

Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to play as his future remains up in the air ahead of the transfer window closing, while Adam Lallana remains out with an injury.

Nathaniel Clyne is another injury concern and the defender is still not fully up to speed following a back complaint.

Potential starting XI: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Moreno, Matip, Lovren; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can; Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Ospina, Cech Defenders Gibbs, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Debuchy Midfielders Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Cazorla, Reine-Adelaide, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny Forwards Sanchez, Lacazette, Giroud, Walcott, Iwobi, Welbeck, Campbell, Perez, Akpom

Alexis Sanchez should play a part in the game after recovering from an abdominal strain, while Laurent Koscielny comes back into the reckoning following the completion of his three-match ban.

Jack Wilshere is available for selection, but Santi Cazorla remains out as he recovers from injury. Lucas Perez, meanwhile, is not likely to feature as he nears an exit from the Emirates.

Potential starting XI: Cech; Monreal, Mustafi, Koscielny; Kolasinac, Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey; Sanchez, Ozil, Lacazette.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

According to dabblebet, Liverpool are slight favourites to win at Anfield at 23/20, with Arsenal considered 23/10 bets to beat the Reds. A draw is priced at 13/5.

Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge are both rated 9/2 to score first on Sunday, with Sadio Mane priced at 5/1. Alexander Lacazette is a 5/1 bet to open the scoring while Alexis Sanchez can be backed at 11/2.

