Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & preview

Pre-season is coming to an end for Liverpool, with one final chance to go through their paces before the season begins.

Jurgen Klopp's men travel to Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday, where La Liga side Athletic Bilbao await for what promises to be a fascinating friendly clash.

With the Premier League campaign starting in a week and a Champions League tie against Hoffenheim following in close pursuit, Klopp will be looking for strong performances from his men against more than respectable opposition.

Game Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao Date Saturday, August 5 Time 17:15 (BST)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on LFC TV and by stream via LFC TV Go.

UK TV channel Online stream LFC TV LFC TV Go

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

There are no short of injury worries for Liverpool going into the final week of pre-season. Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho are all confirmed absentees against Athletic, leaving Klopp with precious few options up front.

Nathaniel Clyne also misses out, giving young right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold the chance to shine. In goal Simon Mignolet is expected to get the nod over Loris Karius and Danny Ward, a move that would confirm the Belgian as likely first choice for the coming campaign.

Possible line-up: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane; Origi.

Athletic, meanwhile, take a weakened side to Dublin, with several first-team players not included in the squad to take on the Reds.

Aymeric Laporte is one of the Bilbao-based side's high-profile names to miss out, while Raul Garcia, Aditz Aduriz and captain Markel Susaeta are also absent for the friendly.

It will be up to some of the members of Athletic's famed cantera, then, to keep Liverpool at bay, with youngsters like Asier Villalibre, 19, and 23-year-old Ager Aketxe in line to play.

Possible line-up: Arrizabalaga; Boveda, Lekue, De Marcos, Balenziaga; San Jose, Vesga; Williams, Aketxe, Sabin; Villalibre.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

