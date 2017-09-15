Liverpool vs Burnley: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Jurgen Klopp will be looking for a response from his men after last week's loss: Getty

Liverpool welcome Burnley to Anfield on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp’s men attempt to get back on track following their 5-0 humiliation at Manchester City last week.

The home side will be without Sadio Mane who begins a three-game suspension after an appeal against his red card was rejected by the FA. Philippe Coutinho, meanwhile, is expected to make his first start of the season.

Burnley are missing goalkeeper Tom Heaton who is set to be sidelined for months after undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

What time is it?

The game kicks off at 3.00pm on Saturday 16 September at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The game isn’t being broadcast on British TV. Follow updates from our live blog.

It’s a big game for?

Philippe Coutinho. Jurgen Klopp has said that the Brazilian, who submitted a transfer request during a summer when Liverpool rejected three bids for the midfielder from Barcelona, is in contention to start on Saturday. Having now overcome injury, it’s back to business for Coutinho – though whether or not things return to how they were before the summer remains to be seen.

Philippe Coutinho is in contention to start (Getty)

Player to watch?

Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian has scored three goals in Liverpool’s last four games, including in the side’s recent 2-2 draw with Sevilla. Fast, physical and with an instinctive nose for goals, Firmino will fancy himself against Burnley on Saturday.

Firmino has three goals from his last four games (Getty)

Form

Liverpool: DLWWW

Burnley: WDWLW

Head-to-head

Liverpool 2 Burnley 1, Premier League, March 2017

Burnley 2 Liverpool 0, Premier League, August 2016

Liverpool 2 Burnley 0, Premier League, March 2015

Odds

Liverpool to win: 1/4

Draw: 5/1

Burnley to win: 12/1

