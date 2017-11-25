Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings: Mohamed Salah shines again as Willian snatches a point

Mohamed Salah returned to haunt former club Chelsea but Liverpool were denied a hugely significant victory as Willian conjured an equaliser out of nothing at Anfield.

Salah was tried, tested and discarded with indecent haste at Stamford Bridge but has been a revelation on Merseyside, topping the Premier League scoring charts with 10 goals in 13 games after stabbing home from close range in the 65th minute.

Yet Jurgen Klopp's side were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw when substitute Willian floated the ball over Simon Mignolet in what could have been either a show of outrageous skill or sensational fortune.

Victory would have catapulted Liverpool into the top four and left Salah basking in lashings of narrative given his baffling treatment at Chelsea - but the 85th-minute leveller left them three points behind their opponents in fifth.

