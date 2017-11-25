Liverpool vs Chelsea - Premier League: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?
Liverpool will be looking to bounce back after the disappointment of their midweek draw with Sevilla when they host Chelsea on Saturday evening.
Joel Matip is expected to return from injury to face the Blues while Adam Lallana could similarly be involved since suffering a pre-season thigh injury.
Victor Moses will be available for Antonio Conte after being sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring injury.
What time does it start?
The match kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday 25 November at Anfield.
Where can I watch it?
The match is being broadcast on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 5pm. Alternatively, follow all the action through the Independent Sport live blog.
It’s a big game for…
Mohamed Salah. The winger faces his former club with a point to prove. Having been given little chance to prove himself at Stamford Bridge, Salah is now flying at Liverpool with 14 goals to his name in all competitions this season – he barely managed 14 appearances at Chelsea. Liverpool will be hoping the speedy Egyptian can make all the difference for them come Saturday evening.
Player to watch…
Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard has had a hand in 12 goals in his first 11 Premier League games for Chelsea (eight goals, four assists) and looks to be getting better and better with each passing week. Against a Liverpool defence not exactly known for, well, defending, Morata will certainly fancy his chances – especially having seen the way in which Sevilla cut open the Reds’ backline on Tuesday night.
Head to head…
Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1, Premier League, January 2017
Chelsea 1 Liverpool 2, Premier League, September 2016
Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1, Premier League, May 2016
Form guide…
Liverpool: DWWWWL
Chelsea: WWWLWW
Odds…
Liverpool to win: 21/20
Draw: 13.5
Chelsea to win: 14/5