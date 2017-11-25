Liverpool vs Chelsea - Premier League: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

The last meeting between Chelsea and Liverpool ended in a 1-1 draw: Getty

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back after the disappointment of their midweek draw with Sevilla when they host Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Joel Matip is expected to return from injury to face the Blues while Adam Lallana could similarly be involved since suffering a pre-season thigh injury.

Victor Moses will be available for Antonio Conte after being sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday 25 November at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The match is being broadcast on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 5pm. Alternatively, follow all the action through the Independent Sport live blog.

It’s a big game for…

Mohamed Salah. The winger faces his former club with a point to prove. Having been given little chance to prove himself at Stamford Bridge, Salah is now flying at Liverpool with 14 goals to his name in all competitions this season – he barely managed 14 appearances at Chelsea. Liverpool will be hoping the speedy Egyptian can make all the difference for them come Saturday evening.

