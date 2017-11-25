Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League: live score updates

5:39PM

Liverpool press first through Salah whose cross towards Sturridge is toed away, then Henderson crossing towards the back post to no avail.

5:37PM

As suspected, crowd quickly gone quiet, game gone all cagey, Conte flying around the technical area. Settle in folks, and somebody stick another log on the fire for goodness sake.

5:33PM

Hazard advances brilliantly in Chelsea's first attack, tries to thread Morata through but can't. Chelsea win a throw in, and then a corner, nevertheless.

5:32PM

Early statements of intent - Chelsea happy to pass the ball around on their own goal line, Liverpool pursuing them with a high press from three forwards. Eventually Courtois coughs to the pressure and hoofs the ball straight into touch.

5:30PM

Kick off

Here we go then. Michael Oliver refereeing. Chelsea attacking the Kop first half. For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are all in red.

5:25PM

Teams in the tunnel

Quick chorus of You'll Never Walk Alone before everybody settles down quietly and starts filming throw ins on their smart phones. We're five minutes from kick off.

5:17PM

Conte speaks

Quite softly spoken for somebody that goes absolutely barmy on the touchline as soon as the game kicks off isn't he?

"This season we are trying different solutions to get more balance than the first half of the season when we conceded too many goals. We need rotation, Fabregas has played every game and it's right this choice (to replace him with Drinkwater), I hope."

5:11PM

Corrections and clarifications

Having mocked Liverpool's defence a couple of times already, following the collapse at Seville in the week, it's worth pointing out that they've only conceded once at home in the league this season, and in between the Spanish surrender and the capitulation at Spurs they'd conceded one goal in four games - albeit only against Maribor, Huddersfield, West Ham and Southampton.

They've lost just twice in the league this season, though they were both against two of the other title challengers and they conceded nine in the process. They drew 0-0 with Man Utd, and beat Arsenal 4-0 (if anybody still considers Arsenal one of the title challengers) in their other two 'big' games this season.

Chelsea have won five straight in the league since back to back defeats against Man City and Crystal Palace.

5:09PM

Klopp on changes

Mane and Firminio on the bench? Jurgen tells us...

"We need to use the quality of the squad, I have absolute trust in the squad and I need to show it. We can't make players play until they can't play any more, so we have fresh legs in and great options from the bench. They have eight very defensive players and two very attacking players, so it will be an intense game today."

Easy this management lark. More

5:01PM

Sure as eggs is eggs

Leaf-fall timetables, mawkish adverts for retail conglomerates with more holes in the plot than Love Actually, endless repeats of the actual Love Actually on ITV4... check, check and double check. It's Christmas everybody, on November 25, and next on the Christmas tick list comes... foreign Premier League managers moaning about fixtures.

Firing the starting gun this week, Chelsea's Antonio Conte (who has 38 players out on loan) says his squad is horribly hamstrung by having 24 hours less to prepare for this evening's game at Liverpool than their opponents after a 5,000-mile round trip to Azerbaijan in the Champions League during the week.

Returning in kind, Jurgen Klopp says it's the fixtures rather than his complete failure to address long standing defensive issues that pose the biggest problem at Anfield this winter.

“I really get what Antonio is talking about, I heard about it, but maybe he forgot they had the best Christmas schedule last year. Everyone played every two days and they had 12 days to play three games. It is the same situation this year and I don’t know how the Premier League will explain this. Now they have one day less.

Klopp in the building. More

“I really think recovery for a team is very important and he is right, but it will not have influence on this game. Maybe the next one, that is possible. Now they are already back, they flew back to London and they have two days to recover and that is a normal situation. Three days is never a problem, two days is a big problem but obviously nobody wants to hear that.”

Listen lads, you knew the deal when you came here on those lovely lucrative contracts. If we want to run all our players into the ground right in the middle of the season so they're absolutely exhausted by the time the World Cup comes round, ruining what slim chances England may have had of performing in Russia, all in the name of avoiding spending too much time dealing with the extended family over Christmas, then we will ok?

If you're that fussed about too many games, too much travelling, maybe knock a few of the shirt-selling post/pre-season tours of the US/Far East/Australia on the head eh?

4:42PM

Can can't do today

As suspected, Emre Can misses out but Adam Lallana, who hasn't played a competitive match all season, is back on the bench. Matip returns after two games out.

Moses' Chelsea return comes on the ground he spent 2013/14 on loan. Alvaro Morata and Andreas Christensen return in place of Willian and David Luiz as boss Antonio Conte rotates his options, with striker Michy Batshuayi (ankle), forward Charly Musonda (knee) and the left-sided Kenedy (bit cold and wet) out.

4:35PM

Chelsea pick...

Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, Morata

Subs: Caballero, David Luiz, Rudiger, Moses, Fabregas, Willian, Pedro

Moses back on the bench after six weeks out.

4:31PM

Liverpool line up

Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Moreno; Henderson, Milner, Coutinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah; Sturridge.

Subs: Karius, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Lallana, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold.

Lovren is injured today, a big disappointment to neutrals and Chelsea forwards alike.

Ready and waiting. More

4:23PM

Hello, good evening, and welcome...

...to our coverage of Liverpool v Chelsea from the biggest league in the known universe, and some of the unknown bits as well.

Chelsea, reigning champions, are third and already nine points behind leaders Man City. Liverpool are three points and two places further back in fifth - a remarkable achievement for a team playing without their defence.

We'll have team news for you just as soon as we have it...