Liverpool vs Chelsea: Team news, prediction, latest odds and more

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will be hoping Mohamed Salah packs his shooting boots when the Egypt international's former employers visit Anfield on Saturday afternoon - Action Images via Reuters

What is it?

Why, it's only the Premier League meeting between fifth-placed Liverpool – on 22 points – and reigning champions Chelsea who are third in the table, three points ahead of the Merseysiders.

When is it?

Saturday Nov 25, 2017.

What time is kick-off?

Referee Michael Oliver will get the match at Anfield under way at 5.30pm (GMT). Oliver will be joined by Gary Beswick and Simon Bennett who will run the lines while Craig Pawson is fourth official.

What TV channel is it on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with their coverage starting at 5pm. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and join us from around 4.30pm for all the team news and build-up before our live minute-by-minute commentary gets under way.

What is the team news?

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League game with Chelsea due to a muscle problem.

Adam Lallana, who is yet to play a competitive match this season, has been stepping up his recovery from a thigh injury and could be involved this time.

Joel Matip (knock) may make his return to action after missing the last two games.

Provisional squad: Karius, Mignolet, Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Firmino, Salah, Sturridge, Mane, Ings, Solanke.

